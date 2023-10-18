After-Hours Earnings Report for October 18, 2023 : TSLA, NFLX, LRCX, CCI, KMI, LVS, PPG, DFS, EFX, STLD, REXR, SAP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 32.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 87.58 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 11.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -74.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 29.84 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.07. This value represents a 41.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 24.25 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 8.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 13.10 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 15.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 296.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 24.24 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 17.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.15. This value represents a 11.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 7.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 2.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 26.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. This value represents a 36.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 7.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 22.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 68.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 32.70 vs. an industry ratio of -62.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.