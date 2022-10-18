After-Hours Earnings Report for October 18, 2022 : NFLX, ISRG, JBHT, OMC, FHN, UAL, IBKR, PNFP, WTFC, FNB, HWC, AMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 33.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 24.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ISRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -18.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 50.70 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 30.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBHT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 17.23 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 0.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 14.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 316.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UAL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -23.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 80.22 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 26.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IBKR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 9.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 11.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 19.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMX is 13.42 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





