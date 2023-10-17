After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2023 : JBHT, OMC, UAL, IBKR, PNFP, WTFC, HWC, FULT, PFBC, EQBK, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 28.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 25.93 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 10.30 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 21.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 3.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 37.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IBKR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 10.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 10.08 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 9.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 7.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 34.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 7.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 7.72 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 6.09 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 20.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EQBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 8.28 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



