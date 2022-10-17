After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2022 : ELS, SFBS, FBK, MRTN, CFB, SOTK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 30.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 18.51 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 8.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRTN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTN is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 17.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CFB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOTK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOTK is 106.86 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





