After-Hours Earnings Report for October 16, 2023 : ELS, SFBS, SFBS, FBK, CFB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ELS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 22.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 17.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 4.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FBK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 5.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 7.30 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.





