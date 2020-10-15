After-Hours Earnings Report for October 15, 2020 : ISRG, MRTN, SID

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 51.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ISRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 106.54 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MRTN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTN is 22.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Steel Company (SID) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 312.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SID missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SID is 11.31 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.





