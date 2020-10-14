After-Hours Earnings Report for October 14, 2020 : UAL, AA, SNBR, HCCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/14/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $-7.63. This value represents a 287.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is -1.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Alcoa Corporation (AA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.51. This value represents a 243.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is -8.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 7.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNBR is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 153.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HCCI is -57.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.





