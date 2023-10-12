After-Hours Earnings Report for October 12, 2023 : SGH, CMTL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 35.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





