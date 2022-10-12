After-Hours Earnings Report for October 12, 2022 : DCT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DCT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%.

