After-Hours Earnings Report for October 1, 2020 : SGH

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 15.45 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





