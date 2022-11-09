After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2022 : MFC, RIVN, CPNG, STE, ATO, FICO, UHAL, JAZZ, G, WYNN, TTEK, U

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 76.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is -87.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 0.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 19.22 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 21.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 18.79 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 13.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FICO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amerco (UHAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $20.62. This value represents a 1.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UHAL is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.35. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JAZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 9.29 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genpact Limited (G)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. G missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is -18.68 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 32.05 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 28.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -13.27 vs. an industry ratio of -66.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





