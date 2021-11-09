After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2021 : U, PLUG, RNG, DAR, WYNN, G, WES, JAZZ, SGMS, EVBG, ASH, PAAS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 34.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -133.69 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -89.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 145.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RNG is -120.84 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 36.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 20.65 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.17. This value represents a 83.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is -15.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90.



Genpact Limited (G)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year G has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 24.43 vs. an industry ratio of 63.30.



Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WES had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WES is 9.73 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 32.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JAZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 11.16 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 145.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2021 short interest update, increased 161.77% from previous report on 9/30/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SGMS is 41.68 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 87.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVBG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.12%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EVBG is -100.23 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10.



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 29.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ASH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASH is 22.10 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PAAS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAAS is 23.00 vs. an industry ratio of 106.30.





