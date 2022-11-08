After-Hours Earnings Report for November 8, 2022 : DIS, OXY, LCID, OVV, AKAM, JKHY, DAR, FNF, AXON, DOX, PLUG, XP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 35.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 26.78 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 185.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 7.54 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LCID is -13.99 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OVV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 6.44 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AKAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 20.01 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 36.44 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 61.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 27.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 91.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 380.62 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amdocs Limited (DOX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 8.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 16.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -14.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. XP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





