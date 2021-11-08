After-Hours Earnings Report for November 8, 2021 : PYPL, IFF, AMC, TREX, JKHY, OSH, FIVN, MRTX, SWAV, ZNGA, BEKE, PRI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 1.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 64.88 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 0.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 25.15 vs. an industry ratio of 45.90.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 92.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMC is -15.50 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 43.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TREX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TREX is 55.74 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 12.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 34.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 213.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OSH is -25.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Five9, Inc. (FIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 1000.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVN is -528.36 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00.



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.87. This value represents a 46.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MRTX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -34.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTX is -13.90 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90.



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 81.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SWAV is -350.29 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZNGA is 32.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BEKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 94.89 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Primerica, Inc. (PRI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRI is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





