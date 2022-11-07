After-Hours Earnings Report for November 7, 2022 : ATVI, WELL, FANG, IFF, TTWO, MOS, LNT, SEDG, SWAV, QGEN, APLS, FSK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 29.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 18.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $6.51. This value represents a 121.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 6.47 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 12.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IFF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 16.72 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 29.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 35.35 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mosaic Company (MOS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.52. This value represents a 160.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 3.75 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 1.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LNT is 18.83 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 21.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SEDG is 57.94 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 1260.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SWAV is 106.77 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 22.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QGEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QGEN is 19.40 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.48. This value represents a 35.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APLS is -8.46 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 14.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FSK is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.





