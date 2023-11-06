After-Hours Earnings Report for November 6, 2023 : VRTX, NXPI, O, FANG, CTRA, IFF, CE, AZPN, WTRG, SWAV, CCCS, FN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.53. This value represents a 2.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 28.41 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.26. This value represents a 7.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 12.68 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.90. This value represents a 24.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 9.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 68.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 44.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IFF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 22.30 vs. an industry ratio of -166.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celanese Corporation (CE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 44.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 13.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 39.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZPN is 32.36 vs. an industry ratio of -498.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 11.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 19.26 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 11.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SWAV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SWAV is 58.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCCS is 68.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 6.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 22.67 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.