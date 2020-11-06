Earnings
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 6, 2020 : LQDA, KINS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/06/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 48.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -2.23 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KINS is -33.72 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.

