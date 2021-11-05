After-Hours Earnings Report for November 5, 2021 : HE, TSE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/05/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 10.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HE and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HE is 19.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Trinseo PLC (TSE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The rubber & plastic company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 20.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSE is 5.97 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.





