After-Hours Earnings Report for November 5, 2020 : TMUS, UBER, BKNG, SQ, MNST, EA, RSG, MCHP, PTON, AIG, ED, TTD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/05/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 56.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 454.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 45.14 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 100.40.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $15.98. This value represents a 64.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BKNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 92.51 vs. an industry ratio of 75.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Square, Inc. (SQ) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 144.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -375%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -744.74 vs. an industry ratio of 295.90.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 14.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 36.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 140.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 81.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 29.01 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 8.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 29.61 vs. an industry ratio of -159.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 21.06 vs. an industry ratio of 67.70.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 109.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PTON is 474.40 vs. an industry ratio of 39.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 1.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 82.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 442.25 vs. an industry ratio of 100.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.