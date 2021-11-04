After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2021 : SQ, UBER, MELI, ILMN, FTNT, EOG, AIG, NET, MNST, MCHP, MSI, DDOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Square, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 660%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is 323.69 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 40.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -268.94 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 353.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -361.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 519.30 vs. an industry ratio of 142.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 21.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 68.56 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 12.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 117.41 vs. an industry ratio of -89.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 367.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -423.59 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. MNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 33.46 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 42.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 20.40 vs. an industry ratio of 59.60.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 7.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 30.66 vs. an industry ratio of 178.70.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is -1479.91 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.





