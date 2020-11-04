After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2020 : QCOM, MELI, PSA, MET, MTCH, VRSK, ALL, AWK, ANSS, FNV, CTVA, SLF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 85.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 39.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 108.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 1469.01 vs. an industry ratio of 72.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 22.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 29.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 7.10 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 65.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 56.31 vs. an industry ratio of 72.20.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 8.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 38.36 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 37.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 3.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AWK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 40.91 vs. an industry ratio of 39.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 13.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 64.74 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 9.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 59.27 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 24.21 vs. an industry ratio of 72.80.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 13.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.





