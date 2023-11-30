After-Hours Earnings Report for November 30, 2023 : MRVL, ULTA, DELL, PATH, ESTC, IOT, AMBA, PD, AMWD, ZUMZ, DOMO, TLYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 41.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 63.75 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.96. This value represents a 7.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 38.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 14.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -70.96 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -61.26 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is -68.63 vs. an industry ratio of -450.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.01. This value represents a 206.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -15.93 vs. an industry ratio of -18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 35.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -39.29 vs. an industry ratio of -450.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMWD is 8.82 vs. an industry ratio of -24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 147.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZUMZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is -15.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 26.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -4.62 vs. an industry ratio of -450.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 141.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TLYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TLYS is -13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





