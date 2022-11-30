After-Hours Earnings Report for November 30, 2022 : CRM, SNPS, SNOW, SPLK, PSTG, FIVE, OKTA, NTNX, ESTC, PVH, BOX, VSCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 25.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 68.95 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 13.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 50.41 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 55.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -22.06%. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 294.60 vs. an industry ratio of 39.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 67.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 35.36 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.34. This value represents a 24.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -10.01 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 20.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ESTC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -25.77 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 20.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 8.19 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 71.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 9.68 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.





