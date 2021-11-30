After-Hours Earnings Report for November 30, 2021 : CRM, ZS, NTAP, HPE, AMBA, BOX, EMKR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/30/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 77.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 123.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 138.02 vs. an industry ratio of 68.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 67.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -175.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 21.38 vs. an industry ratio of -7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 48.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 93.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 97.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -343.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -89.52 vs. an industry ratio of -43.20.



EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 128.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EMKR is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.





