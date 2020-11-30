After-Hours Earnings Report for November 30, 2020 : ZM, EMKR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/30/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 111.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 257.71 vs. an industry ratio of -97.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EMKR is -13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.