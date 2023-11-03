After-Hours Earnings Report for November 3, 2023 : TSE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trinseo PLC (TSE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The rubber & plastic company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.18. This value represents a 59.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSE is -1.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.





