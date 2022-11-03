After-Hours Earnings Report for November 3, 2022 : AMGN, SBUX, PYPL, EOG, MNST, CTVA, MELI, MSI, MCHP, ILMN, ED, SQ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.43. This value represents a 5.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 15.37 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 27.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 29.47 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.9%. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.83. This value represents a 77.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 9.35 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 40.58 vs. an industry ratio of -29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 64.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 25.83 vs. an industry ratio of 39.00.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 20.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 111.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 20.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 41.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 11.19 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 80.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ILMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 76.17 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 19.52 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -72.85 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.





