After-Hours Earnings Report for November 3, 2021 : QCOM, BKNG, EQIX, MET, PXD, EA, MFC, ALL, HUBS, ROKU, SLF, ANSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 67.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 171.10.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $31.56. This value represents a 157.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BKNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -23.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 58.61 vs. an industry ratio of 145.80.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.97. This value represents a 7.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 34.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 4.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.87. This value represents a 2176.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 13.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2633.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 27.27 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 44.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of -19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -517.98 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROKU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 271.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROKU is 232.16 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 10.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 12.31 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 9.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 70.10 vs. an industry ratio of 58.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.