After-Hours Earnings Report for November 3, 2020 : ES, PRU, WTRG, Y, BTG, HTA, MRCY, ORA, CC, MCY, CORT, KAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/03/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eversource Energy (ES) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 24.96 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 16.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -18.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 6.98 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WTRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 26.64 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50.



Alleghany Corporation (Y) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.37. This value represents a 144.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for Y is 79.07 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



B2Gold Corp (BTG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. BTG reported earnings of $0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 66.67%.The last two quarters BTG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.38%. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HTA has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HTA is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRCY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRCY is 39.54 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ORA is 42.65 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chemours Company (CC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 45.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CC is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 82.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCY is 8.41 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CORT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 33 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2020 short interest update, increased 132.98% from previous report on 9/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CORT is 20.24 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KAR is 21.21 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





