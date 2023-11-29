After-Hours Earnings Report for November 29, 2023 : CRM, SNPS, SNOW, OKTA, PSTG, FIVE, NTNX, PVH, NCNO, ARWR, CRDO, YY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 106.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 38.38 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 121.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 69.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 43.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -105.90 vs. an industry ratio of -450.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 33.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -25.48 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 119.57 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 20.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 35.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 65.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -135.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -371.63 vs. an industry ratio of -450.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARWR is -17.32 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is -123.53 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of -408.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





