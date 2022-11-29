After-Hours Earnings Report for November 29, 2022 : INTU, CRWD, WDAY, HPE, NTAP, CMP, CANG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 91.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 42.52 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 79.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 1.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 16.23 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30.



Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMP is 115.63 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cango Inc. (CANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CANG is -1.68 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.





