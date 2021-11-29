After-Hours Earnings Report for November 29, 2021 : GBDC, SNEX, NVGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GBDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GBDC is 12.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 536.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -122.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNEX is 9.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





