After-Hours Earnings Report for November 28, 2023 : INTU, WDAY, CRWD, SPLK, HPE, NTAP, AZEK, LESL, TUYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 22.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 49.89 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 966.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 233.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 208.70 vs. an industry ratio of -452.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 145.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 656.47 vs. an industry ratio of -452.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 1600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is 369.73 vs. an industry ratio of -452.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 260.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -158.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 9.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 73.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZEK is 54.79 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leslie's, Inc. (LESL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 55.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LESL is 22.84 vs. an industry ratio of -139.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUYA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is -14.85 vs. an industry ratio of -452.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





