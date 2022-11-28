After-Hours Earnings Report for November 28, 2022 : ARWR, AZEK, YY, OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 8.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARWR is -22.87 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30.



The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 54.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZEK is 21.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 980%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 19.36 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.





