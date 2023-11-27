After-Hours Earnings Report for November 27, 2023 : ZS, SDRL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 38.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -173.95 vs. an industry ratio of -390.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seadrill Limited (SDRL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 286.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SDRL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SDRL is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





