After-Hours Earnings Report for November 23, 2022 : LU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 42.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LU is 2.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





