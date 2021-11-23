After-Hours Earnings Report for November 23, 2021 : ADSK, HPQ, DELL, VMW, GPS, PLAN, PSTG, NTNX, DADA, JWN, GES, FANH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/23/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 1.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 108.56 vs. an industry ratio of 68.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 41.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.54 vs. an industry ratio of 45.30.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 14.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 7.13 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 12.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VMW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 25.80 vs. an industry ratio of 68.70.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 96.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 45.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PLAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAN is -40.60 vs. an industry ratio of -42.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is -57.25 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.76. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -12.03 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 48.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is -13.46 vs. an industry ratio of -198.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 154.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -20.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 22.14 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 22.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 8.18 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Fanhua Inc. (FANH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 52.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FANH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -41.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FANH is 16.06 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.