After-Hours Earnings Report for November 22, 2023 : BMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Macro Bank Inc. (BMA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 40.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMA is 5.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.