After-Hours Earnings Report for November 22, 2022 : ADSK, HPQ, JWN, PAGS, GES, VNET, BBAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 57.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 50.00 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 10.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 64.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -30.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 13.61 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 11.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 7.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -7.50 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10.



Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBAR and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAR is 1.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.





