After-Hours Earnings Report for November 22, 2021 : ZM, A, KEYS, ARWR, URBN, CENTA, ENTA, AFYA, CENT, CANG, IBEX, GNSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 7.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 75.47 vs. an industry ratio of -47.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 19.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 38.12 vs. an industry ratio of 39.50.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 0.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 35.07 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 108.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARWR is -90.01 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URBN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 208.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CENTA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CENTA is 17.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.31. This value represents a 138.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTA is -18.79 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.



Afya Limited (AFYA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AFYA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AFYA is 19.36 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 208.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CENT and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CENT is 19.68 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cango Inc. (CANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 97.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -450%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CANG is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



IBEX Limited (IBEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 19.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBEX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 121.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBEX is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 224.30.



Genasys Inc. (GNSS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GNSS is 503.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





