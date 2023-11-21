After-Hours Earnings Report for November 21, 2023 : NVDA, ADSK, HPQ, URBN, DLO, JWN, JACK, GES, API, SOL, TDCX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. This value represents a 791.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 51.91 vs. an industry ratio of 48.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 24.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 46.94 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 4.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 102.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. URBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 32.57 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 35.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JWN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 86.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 7.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JACK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JACK is 11.26 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 8.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -3.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 6.04 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



TDCX Inc. (TDCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDCX is 7.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





