After-Hours Earnings Report for November 20, 2023 : A, KEYS, ZM, BRBR, SYM, GBDC, CENTA, CENT, ENTA, XELB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 12.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 20.91 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 14.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 36.23 vs. an industry ratio of -416.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 29.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRBR is 34.63 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Symbotic Inc. (SYM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYM is -103.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBDC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBDC is 8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CENTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -233.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CENTA is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CENT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -233.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CENT is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.11. This value represents a 66.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENTA is -1.26 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XELB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XELB is -1.43 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





