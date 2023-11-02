After-Hours Earnings Report for November 2, 2023 : AAPL, SYK, BKNG, EOG, PXD, MNST, MSI, FTNT, MCHP, ED, TEAM, SBAC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AAPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 28.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 15.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 26.23 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $67.86. This value represents a 27.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 19.21 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 20.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.53. This value represents a 26.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PXD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 33.76 vs. an industry ratio of -54.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 26.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 46.22 vs. an industry ratio of -402.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 11.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 3.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ED has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is -370.52 vs. an industry ratio of -402.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 1.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 17.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





