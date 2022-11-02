After-Hours Earnings Report for November 2, 2022 : QCOM, BKNG, MET, EQIX, SU, NTR, FTNT, O, ALL, WCN, ALB, CTSH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 23.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 10.65 vs. an industry ratio of 31.60.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $49.40. This value represents a 31.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 20.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 50.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of -219.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.34. This value represents a 8.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 22.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 5.65 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.92. This value represents a 184.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 72.33 vs. an industry ratio of 54.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 5.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 15.99 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.57. This value represents a 315.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 47.81 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 13.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 35.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albemarle Corporation (ALB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.84. This value represents a 551.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALB is 13.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 10.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 13.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





