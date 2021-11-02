After-Hours Earnings Report for November 2, 2021 : TMUS, AMGN, MDLZ, ATVI, VRTX, PRU, MTCH, VRSK, PAYC, AWK, ES, OKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 53.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 48.68 vs. an industry ratio of 53.50.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.22. This value represents a 3.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 21.08 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 22.67 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 16.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 16.96 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 16.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 15.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2021 short interest update, increased 233.97% from previous report on 9/30/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 74.08 vs. an industry ratio of 143.10.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 3.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 40.49 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 27.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAYC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -29.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 173.52 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 4.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AWK has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 40.96 vs. an industry ratio of 51.60.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 3.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 22.07 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 18.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of 72.50.





