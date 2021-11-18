After-Hours Earnings Report for November 18, 2021 : INTU, AMAT, PANW, ROST, NUAN, WSM, FTCH, GLOB, UGI, WWD, POST, BECN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/18/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 68.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 79.58 vs. an industry ratio of 70.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 55.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 525.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is -1093.11 vs. an industry ratio of -58.80.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 22.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -34.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 26.07 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NUAN is 141.87 vs. an industry ratio of 70.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 21.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 15.45 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 14.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -43.38 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 65.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLOB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 115.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UGI Corporation (UGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UGI is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 35.05 vs. an industry ratio of 35.80.



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 36.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for POST is 38.81 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BECN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BECN is 12.99 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.





