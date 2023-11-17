After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2023 : BTCM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 89.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BTCM and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BTCM is -2.79 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





