After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2022 : AMAT, PANW, ROST, KEYS, WSM, GLOB, UGI, WWD, POST, GPS, DLB, BRBR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 143.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 233.96 vs. an industry ratio of 75.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 25.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 24.13 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 8.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 24.32 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 13.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 7.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 29.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLOB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 45.48 vs. an industry ratio of -23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UGI Corporation (UGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 82.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UGI is 13.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 36.97 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 61.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for POST is 59.71 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 107.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is -36.48 vs. an industry ratio of 40.00.



Dolby Laboratories (DLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 9.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLB is 29.97 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 16.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRBR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRBR is 22.28 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





