After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2021 : NVDA, CSCO, CPRT, BBWI, ZTO, TTEK, SONO, SQM, KLIC, HI, HP, YY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 86.54 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 18.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 25.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 39.48 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 46.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 18.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 36.25 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 9.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 48.63 vs. an industry ratio of 39.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sonos, Inc. (SONO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 173.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SONO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 258.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SONO is 31.14 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 78.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SQM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 37.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 648.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KLIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KLIC is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Hillenbrand Inc (HI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 1.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HI is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 32.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HP is -12.78 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 97.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is -77.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





