After-Hours Earnings Report for November 16, 2023 : AMAT, CPRT, ROST, ZTO, WWD, GLOB, DLB, POST, GPS, UGI, ESE, QFIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 2.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 19.67 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 28.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 34.66 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 22.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 23.66 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 16.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 51.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -18.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 22.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 40.24 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dolby Laboratories (DLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -29.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLB is 36.04 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 62.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for POST is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 71.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -27.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 19.54 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UGI Corporation (UGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UGI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UGI is 8.03 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESE is 28.48 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 4.49 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





